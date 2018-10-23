George Soros attends a CEO roundtable at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City in 2016. File Pool Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A device similar to a pipe bomb was discovered in the mailbox of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in New York state and "proactively denotated," authorities said.

The Bedford Police Department responded to Soros' Katonah, N.Y., home Monday after an employee put the package with the device in a wooded area upon finding it in the mailbox and opening it.

Authorities said the device contained explosive powder, but they weren't sure if it was operational. Katonah is about 45 miles northeast of New York City.

Bedford police contacted the Westchester County Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI, officials said. Bedford Police told National Public Radio the case was turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI.

A law enforcement source told the New York Times that the package was "proactively detonated." The FBI issued a statement on Twitter saying there was no threat to the general public.

Soros, 88, a survivor of Nazi-occupied Hungary in World War II, made billions running hedge funds. He has given away millions of that fortune to liberal causes for years. He has also been the target of numerous conservative conspiracy theories.