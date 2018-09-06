U.S. Open 2018: Djokovic, Cilic, Keys, Osaka onto semifinals

John Millman of Australia serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the first set of their quarter-final match in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships on Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic will play in his 11th consecutive U.S. Open semifinal after outlasting John Millman late Wednesday in New York.

The No. 6 seed won the 2:49 match 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Djokovic looked exhausted after a 60-minute first set, but was given a brief break as Millman requested a change of clothes due to the extreme humidity.

Millman went up 1-0 and eventually held a 4-3 edge in the second set, until Djokovic came roaring back. The Serbian tied the set at 4-4 before winning consecutive points to take the set. Millman also went up 1-0 in the final set, before Djokovic earned a 3-1 edge. Millman fought back to take a 4-3 lead before Djokovic finished him off by winning the final two points of the game. Djokovic will appear in his 33rd major semifinal after dispatching of Millman.

No. 7 Marin Cilic also beat No. 21 Kei Nishikori in five sets to advance to the semifinals. No. 14 Madison Keys beat No. 30. Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 on the women's singles circuit. No. 20 Naomi Osaka also advanced to the semifinals by beating Lesia Tsurenko in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

No. 17 Serena Williams takes on No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday in New York. Keys faces Osaka at 8:15 p.m. in the other semifinal clash.

On the men's side, No. 1 Rafael Nadal vies for a spot in the final by facing No. 3 Juan Martin del Porto in a semifinal clash at 4 p.m. on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.