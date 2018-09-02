U.S. Open: Serena beats Kanepi in three sets, Nadal advances

Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia hits a backhand in his four-set, fourth-round defeat to Rafael Nadal of Spain in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves in his four-set, fourth-round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams serves in her three-set, fourth-round victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kaia Kanepi of Estonia hits a forehand to Serena Williams in her three-set, fourth-round loss in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kaia Kanepi of Estonia hits a backhand to Serena Williams in her three-set, fourth-round loss in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams of the USA serves to Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the second set of their fourth-round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams celebrates after a match point in her three-set, fourth-round victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point in her three-set, fourth-round victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2018 U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 2, 2018 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams got off to a quick start and didn't look back, defeating the unseeded Kaia Kanepi in three sets Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The No. 17-seeded Williams wasted no time early in the match, winning the first set in only 18 minutes.

Kanepi responded with a victory in the second set to force a decisive third. Williams, who had 18 aces in the match, took control of the final frame for the 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win.

"It wasn't an easy match at all," Williams told reporters after the match. "[Kanepi] has had a lot of big wins in her career. I was just happy to get through it to be honest."

One of those big victories came in this year's U.S. Open, with Kanepi upsetting No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round of the tournament.

Williams, wanting to avoid the same fate as Halep, prevailed and will now confront No. 8 Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Pliskova defeated Australia's Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to advance to the next round.

The quarterfinal matchup between Williams and Pliskova will be a rematch from the 2016 U.S. Open, which saw Pliskova beat the American in the semifinals.

In other women's action, No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova upset No. 7-seeded Elina Svitolina in three sets to reach the quarters. She now awaits the winner of No. 3 seed Sloane Stephens -- the defending champion -- and No. 15 Elise Mertens.

On the men's side of the tournament, No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4 on Sunday at Flushing Meadows. Nadal will challenge No. 9 Dominic Thiem in the quarters, who upended No. 5 Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.

American John Isner outlasted Canada's Milos Raonic in five sets to advance. Isner will return to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time since 2011 after the victory.

Isner will take on the winner of Sunday's match between No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro and No. 20-seeded Borna Coric.