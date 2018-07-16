Alexis Ohanian writes post-Wimbledon message for wife Serena Williams

July 16 (UPI) -- Alexis Ohanian penned a message for his wife Serena Williams after she lost in the 2018 Wimbledon final.

The message referenced Williams' traumatic delivery of daughter Alexis Olympia and her journey back to greatness on the tennis court. Williams fought through the field at Wimbledon, before losing to German Angelique Kerber in the women's finale Saturday at the All England Club in London.

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," Ohanian wrote Sunday on social media. "We just wanted her to survive -- 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final. Congratulations, Angelique Kerber."

"Serena will be holding a trophy again soon -- she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her. Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too. She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Williams, 36, is now ranked No. 28 in the Women's Tennis Association world rankings, 153 spots better than she ranked days before Wimbledon. She played in the tournament as the No. 25 seed, despite being ranked No. 183 in the world in late June.

After her loss to Kerber, Williams said she was playing in the tournament to inspire mothers. The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a message regarding that inspiration Monday on social media. She also said she would play in the 2018 U.S. Open.

"These past two weeks were amazing," Williams wrote. "It also was a sound for all moms [who] stay home and [are] working. You can do it, you really can! I'm not any better or different than any of you all. Your support has meant so much to me. Let's keep making noise everyday in everything we do. I'll be back [and soon too]. Road to the U.S. Open is next! Stay strong no matter what. Oh and this is just the beginning. Love you."

The 2018 U.S. Open is set for Aug. 27 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Williams is a six-time U.S. Open singles champion.