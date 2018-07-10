Wimbledon: Serena Williams one match from finals after win

July 10 (UPI) -- Serena Williams beat Camila Giorgi in three sets in the 2018 Wimbledon quarterfinals Tuesday in London.

With the win, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is one victory away from a spot in the final. Williams won Tuesday's match after dropping the first set 6-3 to the Italian. She roared back to win the final two sets 6-3 and 6-4.

"I don't know what I did," Williams told the BBC after the match. "I knew that after the first set I was like alright, lets go three sets."

She'll face Germany's Julia Gorges in the semifinals on Thursday at the All England Club. Gorges beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in her quarterfinal quarrel. Williams is playing in her 11th semifinal at the tournament. She has seven Grand Slam titles at the grass court tournament.

"Every time I play Giorgi, she always plays that level," Williams told the BBC. "But I notice she plays that way against everybody."

"That's pretty impressive that she always plays like that it doesn't matter who she plays."

Williams had six aces and no double faults in the victory.

The other women's singles semifinal features Jelena Ostapenko against Angelique Kerber. Ostapenko dispatched of Dominika Cibulkova in straight sets and Kerber knocked out Daria Kasatkina in straight sets on Tuesday.