Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams claims spot in women's final

July 12 (UPI) -- Serena Williams beat Julia Goerges in straight sets Thursday at Wimbledon, clinching a spot in the women's final Saturday in London.

Williams won the match 6-2, 6-4 against the No. 13 Gorges, advancing to the Wimbledon final for the 10th time in her decorated career. She has seven titles at the All England Club. Williams -- the No. 25 seed -- will be playing for her 24th Grand Slam, which would tie her for the all-time record with Margaret Court.

"To be perfectly honest, I haven't thought about that [Court's record] this tournament," Williams told reporters. "Not even once, actually. In fact, I probably forgot about it. I think that's a good thing because I put so much pressure on myself when I was trying to get to No. 18 and then the rest. It was so much."

"But as I said in the last couple years, I don't want to limit myself. And I think that's what I was doing in the past. I was limiting myself. It's just a number and I want to get as many as I can."

No. 11 Angelique Kerber beat No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets to advance to the final against Williams.

Williams is 6-2 in her head-to-head matchups against Kerber. Her last win against the German came in the 2016 Wimbledon final. Kerber bested Williams in three sets at the 2016 Australian Open final. Williams also beat Kerber at the 2007 U.S. Open.

"Serena is one of the best players in the world," Kerber said. "We had so many great matches in the last years. Just seeing her back, it's great. I know that she is always pushing you to your limits to play your best tennis. This is the only chance to beat her."

Novak Djokovic battles Rafael Nadal and Ken Anderson faces John Isner in the men's semifinals on Friday in London.

"It will be a new match," Kerber said. "I know I have to play my best tennis to beat her, especially on the grass on the Centre Court, where she won so many titles here. I'm looking forward to playing against her. It's always an honor to play against her."