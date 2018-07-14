Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber denies Serena Williams of 24th Grand Slam

July 14 (UPI) -- Germany's Angelique Kerber denied Serena Williams of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam by beating her in the 2018 Wimbledon women's final Saturday in London.

Kerber won the match 6-3, 6-3 in 1:05 at Centre Court at the All England Club, claiming her third career Grand Slam. She is now one French Open title short of a career Grand Slam. Kerber also won the 2016 Australian Open and the 2016 U.S. Open.

Williams was 6-2 in her career head-to-head matchups against Kerber entering the match. Kerber is now 2-1 against Williams in Grand Slam finals.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me," Williams told the BBC. "I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started. I look forward to it."

Williams is ranked No. 181 in the world, but played as the No. 25 seed in the tournament. Kerber is ranked No. 10 in the world and played as the No. 11 seed.

"It's just a dream come true," Kerber said. "First I have to say Serena, you are a great, great person and a champion. You are coming back and are such an inspiration for everybody, for all of us and the people watching you. I'm sure you will have your next Grand Slam title soon. I'm really, realy sure. So congrats again for coming back."

Williams said she played the match to inspire mothers. Her last Grand Slam title came at the at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was two months pregnant.

"I'm just me and that's all I can be," Williams said. "To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today, and I tried, but Angelique played very well. She played out of her mind. It was really good. I look forward to continuing to be out here and doing what I do best."

South African Kevin Anderson battles Serbian Novak Djokovic in the 2018 Wimbledon men's final at 9 a.m. Sunday in London.