Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
July 21, 2023 / 8:06 AM

Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle to play limited minutes at World Cup

By Alex Butler
1/5
Forward Megan Rapinoe will have her minutes limited because of a calf injury, but is still expected to play a role for the United States Women's National Team at the 2023 World Cup. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Forward Megan Rapinoe will have her minutes limited because of a calf injury, but is still expected to play a role for the United States Women's National Team at the 2023 World Cup. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Midfielder Rose Lavelle and forward Megan Rapinoe will play on limited minutes at the 2023 Women's World Cup, United States National Team manager Vlatko Andonovski told reporters Friday.

The U.S. women will start their quest for a record third-consecutive World Cup title with their tournament opener against Vietnam at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Advertisement

"Everybody's healthy and available for play," Andonovski said. "We may have a couple players who will have limited minutes, but everybody from a health perspective or medical side, is ready to play."

Lavelle, Rapinoe and Julie Ertz missed the USA's final game before the World Cup, a 2-0 win over Wales on July 9 in San Jose, Calif.

RELATED U.S. women's soccer team targets first-ever World Cup three-peat

Lavelle injured her knee April 9 and hasn't played since. Rapinoe hasn't played since June 10 because of a calf injury.

"Rose actually has been really good," Andonovski said. "She has trained with the team now for a good three weeks, and off and on she trained with us before that. She's ready to play and we're not going to force a lot of minutes from the beginning. We'll ease everything up as we move on."

Advertisement

Andonovski said midfielder Julie Ertz, who overcame a knee injury and returned from maternity leave, is "100%" healthy.

RELATED Hosts Australia, New Zealand win 2023 Women's World Cup openers

"From minutes management, Julie is 100%, where Megan is in the same boat like Rose," Andonovski said. "Her minutes are probably going to grow as the tournament goes by."

Rapinoe, who will make her 200th international appearance Friday, has announced that she will retire after the 2023 NWSL season. The two-time World Cup champion won Golden Boot and Golden Ball honors, given to the top goal-scorer and top player at the tournament, at the 2019 competition.

Andonovski said Rapinoe will have a "different role" at the 2023 World Cup. The U.S. roster features several star forwards, including fellow veteran Alex Morgan and phenoms Sophia Smith (22), Trinity Rodman (21) and Alyssa Thompson (18).

Coverage of the U.S. women's game against Vietnam will air on Fox. The U.S. women will face the Netherlands in their second group stage game at 9 p.m. Wednesday in Wellington, New Zealand. They will finish Group E play with a game against Portugal at 3 a.m. Aug. 1 in Auckland.

Read More

Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff

Latest Headlines

FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
FTX lawyers sue to reclaim millions from Sam Bankman-Fried, other execs
July 21 (UPI) -- FTX lawyers filed a lawsuit against the failed cryptocurrency exchange's former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried over alleged stolen funds.
Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder
Health News // 1 hour ago
Study: Weight loss surgery raises risk of developing a non-alcohol substance abuse disorder
July 21 (UPI) -- A study by Swedish medical researchers found that patients with obesity who underwent weight loss surgery were more than twice as likely to develop a non-alcohol-related substance use disorder.
Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alabama executes first inmate in months following botched attempts
July 21 (UPI) -- The state of Alabama executed death row inmate James Barber early Friday after the Supreme Court denied his last minute request for a stay on the grounds that the state had botched its last two previous attempts.
Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans
Health News // 3 hours ago
Volunteering may help stave off mental decline for older Americans
Many retirees opt to volunteer as a way to help others, but new research suggests this act can also benefit volunteers' brain health.
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Partial human remains found in suitcase dumped on Texas ranch
July 21 (UPI) -- Partial human remains have been found stuffed in a suitcase that had been dumped on a south Texas ranch, authorities said.
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
World News // 6 hours ago
5 dead in St. Vincent mass shooting
July 21 (UPI) -- Authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are investigating a mass shooting that left five people dead this week in the Caribbean nation's capital of Kingstown.
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unleashes Russia-related sanctions, blacklisting 120 people and firms
July 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration unleashed a swath punitive measures targeting Russia's war-making abilities Thursday, blacklisting some 120 people and entities.
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
Science News // 8 hours ago
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- The nuclear fallout from the Manhattan Project's test, codenamed Trinity, of a plutonium-implosion device in July 1945 reached 46 states and crossed into Mexico and Canada within days of detonation, a new study found.
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
World News // 8 hours ago
More U.S. warships, Marines deployed to Middle East to counter Iran
July 20 (UPI) -- Additional U.S. warships and Marines are to be deployed to the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered Thursday.
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Workers at LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr seek to unionize
July 20 (UPI) -- A supermajority of the roughly 100 eligible employees of the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr have signed union representation cards seeking to unionize to ensure the company remains "thriving."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
New York Jets to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions
Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo share first-round lead at Open Championship
Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo share first-round lead at Open Championship
NFL approves Washington Commanders sale as Dan Snyder probe findings released
NFL approves Washington Commanders sale as Dan Snyder probe findings released
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff
Google Doodle celebrates FIFA Women's World Cup kickoff
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
Bengals to add Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason to Ring of Honor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement