Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the opening of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Screenshot courtesy of Google

July 20 (UPI) -- Thursday's Google Doodle celebrates the opening of the FIFA Women's World Cup, featuring animated soccer cleats with eyes and mouths hitting a ball back and forth and a soccer ball in place of one of the "O"s in "Google." Clicking on the artwork on the Google homepage reveals the schedule for games to be played from opening day Thursday through Aug. 3.

This is the ninth world cup competition for women and the first to be hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand.

"Good luck to all the national teams competing," Google's Doodles page said. "The world is watching with flags in their hands and hope in their hearts!"

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman -- the daughter of NBA icon Dennis Rodman -- are among 23 players who will represent the United States at this year's tournament.