June 20, 2023 / 8:12 AM

Google celebrates sculptor Magdalena Abakanowicz's 93rd birthday with a Doodle

By UPI Staff
Google celebrated what would have been Magdalena Abakanowicz's 93rd birthday. Screenshot courtesy of Google Doodle
June 20 (UPI) -- Google celebrated what would've been Polish sculptor and multi-element artist Magdalena Abakanowicz's 93rd birthday on Tuesday with a Doodle.

Abakanowicz, who was born on June 20, 1930, is the creator of the art-style using woven fiber called Abakans.

Her art education began at the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw, where she graduated from in 1954. She started off painting on canvas and then, in the 1960s, began making large, soft three dimensional sculptures.

These pieces were called Abakans, based on the artist's name.

In 1965, she earned the top prize at the 1965 São Paulo International Art Biennale for her Abakans, which launched her into fame.

Google Doodle said that from the 1970s on, Abakanowicz's art was inspired by "'The Crowd' sociological phenomenon -- the idea that crowds act as a whole and individuals lose their individuality within it." Based on this, she created thousands of figures of human trunks using sack and bronze.

Her most famous collection, titled Agora, features 106 iron cast figures. It can be seen at Chicago Grant Park.

Abakanowicz's work has been shown in museums all over the world and she has won many awards -- including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Sculpture Museum in New Jersey, the Award for Distinction in Sculpture from the Sculpture Center in New York and the Commander Cross with Star of the Order of Polonia Restituta in Poland.

The artist died at age 86 on April 20, 2017.

