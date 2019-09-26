Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior (R) was brought to tears after scoring against Osasuna during a La Liga match Wednesday in Madrid. Photo by JuanJo Martin/EPA-EFE

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Real Madrid got goals from two Brazilian teenagers during a 2-0 victory against Osasuna in La Liga. The victory moved Madrid into first place in the Spanish soccer league.

Vinicius Junior, 19, scored in the 36th minute, while Rodrygo, 18, scored in the 72nd minute of the match Wednesday at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

Toni Kroos dribbled toward the Osasuna goal at the start of the first scoring sequence. He drew several defenders before playing the ball off to Vinicius Junior on his left. Vinicius Junior took a touch before putting the ball on his right boot. He then lofted and bent a shot toward the far post, beating Osasuna keeper Ruben for first blood.

Madrid took the 1-0 edge into halftime before doubling the lead midway through the second half.

Rodrygo came on for Vinicius Junior as a 71st minute substitute. The Brazilian made an impact in the next minute. Casemiro found Rodrygo with a long ball toward the left corner flag at the start of the sequence. Rodrygo brought the ball down before dribbling into the box. He put a quick move on a defender before ripping a shot into the far post netting.

Rodrygo cried tears of joy after the score in his La Liga debut.

"I've always had a bit of luck on debuts and I'm happy about that," Rodrygo told reporters. "Today I'm very happy to get on and to score and be able to help the team. I'd like to thank my family and teammates, who talk to me every day, give me a lot of confidence. I've already said that whenever I score in the Real Madrid jersey its emotional."

Madrid battles Atletico Madrid in another La Liga clash at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. Osasuna faces Levante in a La Liga matchup at 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.

"I'm very happy to score again at the Bernabeu," Vinicius Junior said. "I'm excited because since my injury it's been difficult. I was finding it hard playing again and I wasn't doing well in games. I wasn't as happy as last season and it's a massive weight off my shoulders. I'm very happy when I'm scoring goals."