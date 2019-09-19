Atletico's Hector Herrera (C) stopped Juventus from earning a victory in the first game of their 2019-2020 Champions League campaign with a score in the 90th minute Wednesday in Madrid. Photo by Rodrigo Jimenez/EPA-EFE

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Hector Herrera headed in a 90th minute equalizer for Atletico Madrid to secure a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a Group D Champions League match in Madrid.

The score came off a Kieran Trippier corner kick in the final seconds of regulation, denying Juventus of a win Wednesday at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

"We faced a very strong side with experienced players. We never gave up. If we continue to grow like this, this game will have been very important for us in our development," Atletico manager Diego Simeone told reporters.

Trippier lofted in the cross from the left flank during the sequence. The ball swung into the middle of the box. Herrera jumped and flicked the ball with his head toward the far post. The blind shot found the netting, beating a diving Wojciech Szczesny for the equalizer.

Juan Cuadrado scored the first goal of the match in the 48th minute for Juventus. Blaise Matuidi gave the Serie A squad a 2-0 lead with another score in the 65th minute. Stefan Savic cut the deficit in half with a 70th minute score for Atletico. Herrera tied the score for the La Liga crew 20 minutes later.

"I'm very happy with the result and to help the team," Herrera said. "A draw against such a strong side as Juventus isn't bad. I think we were the better team in several phases of the match. I'm very happy."

Juventus faces Verona in a Serie A match Saturday in Turin, Italy. They battle Bayer in Champions League play Oct. 1 in Turin. Atletico battles Celta Vigo in La Liga Saturday in Madrid. They take on Lokomotiv Moscow Oct. 1 in Moscow.

"I'm happy for the goal but sad for the result: we have to prove that we are a great team, that always uses their brain," Cudrado said. "At the end of the game, I was angry because to draw after winning 2-0 ... I am sorry."