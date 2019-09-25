Barcelona's Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men's player award Monday in Milan, Italy. He scored 51 goals last season for the La Liga champions. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi provided an assist before picking up another injury during Barcelona's 2-1 win against Villarreal in La Liga.

Messi assisted Antoine Griezmann's 6th minute score before sustaining a groin injury Tuesday at Camp Nou in Barcelona. He did not return to the field for the second half. Messi was making his first start of the season after an extended absence due to a calf injury.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner will have a scan Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury. Messi, 32, won The Best FIFA men's player award Monday in Milan, Italy. He had 36 goals and 15 assists in 35 games last season in La Liga. He scored 51 goals overall last season.

"He noticed a little bit of an issue with his adductor and we preferred for him not to stay on the pitch, but it was just a precaution," Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told reporters.

"I don't think it's any more than just a niggle but we'll need to wait for [Wednesday] to confirm."

Messi's assist came on a corner kick early on in the match. He lined up on the right corner flag and sent a low pass toward the near post. Griezmann came flying in and flicked a header just inside of the post, beating Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo for first blood. Arthur Melo gave Barcelona a 2-0 lead with another score in the 15th minute. Villarreal's Santi Cazorla scored in the 44th minute.

Messi spoke to FCBarcelona.com Wednesday, but did not address the injury. He said Barcelona is eying a Champions League title.

"It's been four years since the last time we won the Champions League and we really want to win it again, but we know we have to go game by game too, or it won't be possible," Messi said.

Barcelona has another La Liga clash against Getafe at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Madrid. Barcelona is 3-1-2 this season in La Liga.