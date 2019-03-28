Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first eight games as caretaker manager for Manchester United. He was brought on as full-time boss Thursday. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

March 28 (UPI) -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named the permanent manager of Manchester United.

The Red Devils announced the move Thursday. Solskjaer left Molde in December to take over as caretaker manager at United after Jose Mourinho was fired. He led the Red Devils into the quarterfinals of the Champions League and toward the top of the Premier League.

United signed Solskjaer to a three-year contract.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer said in a news release from the club. "It was an honor to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far."

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

Solskjaer, 46, played striker for the club, scoring 126 goals in 366 games from 1996 to 2007. He managed United's reserve squad in 2010. United had 14 wins, two draws and three losses during his stint as caretaker.

"Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves," United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said.

"More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club. This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward."

The Red Devils host Watford in the Premier League at 11 a.m. Saturday at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.