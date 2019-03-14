Champions League Draw: How to watch, thoughts from Messi, Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo scored all three goals for his squad, helping the Serie A crew eliminate La Liga's Atletico Madrid from the Champions League on Tuesday in Turin, Italy. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- The eight-team field is set for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after the round of 16 concluded Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's FC Barcelona squad defeated Lyon 5-1 in the second leg to advance to the next round. Liverpool eliminated Bundesliga power Bayern Munich 3-1 to make the final cut.

Ajax, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus squad also advanced to the quarterfinals.

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be played April 9 and 10. The second leg will take place April 16 and 17. The first leg of the semifinals is April 30 and May 1. The second leg of the semifinals takes place May 7 and 8.

All matches have a 4 p.m. (EDT) kickoff.

Champions League Draw: How to Watch

Time: 7 a.m. Date: Friday, March 15 Where: UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland Live Stream: UEFA.com

The semifinal draw follows the quarterfinal draw, meaning teams will know their path to the final. There also will be a draw for the final to determine who will be the home team for the matchup Saturday, June 1 at Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid.

What Messi and Ronaldo Say

"With what happened [Tuesday] with Cristiano and Juventus was really impressive," Messi told FCBarcelona.com. "It was a big [shock] for me because I thought Atletico was going to be stronger. But Juventus rolled over them and they've got a lot of potential. Cristiano had a magical night with a hat-trick."

Messi added: "There are some very good teams left like Manchester City, Juventus like I said. Ajax have got lots of great young players who aren't scared of anything. Liverpool has a lot of great players up front. Whoever we get, we take tricky."

Ronaldo said Juventus has champion mentality.

"It was always going to be a special night: and it was, not only for the goals, but for the team," Ronaldo told Juventus.com following his hat-trick vs. Atletico. "This is the mentality of champions, this is the journey to follow: we enjoyed a magical night. Atletico were a difficult team, but we were strong too. We will see what will happen..."