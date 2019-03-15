The first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals begins April 9, following the draw Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Manchester United will play Barcelona and Liverpool will play Porto in two of the four quarterfinal matchups determined at the Champions League draw Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus battle Ajax while Premier League clubs Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur appear in the other two clashes.

The draw also determined the semifinal matchups. The winner of Tottenham and City takes on the winner of Juventus and Ajax. Manchester United or Barcelona will face Liverpool or Porto in the semifinals.

"I am not happy neither unhappy: I believe that they will be two beautiful games," Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved told Juventus.com. "Our adversaries deserve to be here, they eliminated Real Madrid and that was no joke."

Tottenham vs. Manchester City and Liverpool vs. Porto are both set for 3 p.m. April 9 in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Ajax vs. Juventus and Manchester United vs. Barcelona are at 3 p.m. April 10. The second leg matchups are on April 16 and April 17. Those games also start at 3 p.m.

"We are confident," Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain told ManCity.com. "We are doing well, we are having a good season and we are in a good place now in the sense of the football that we are playing."

"So, we are confident, but we know Tottenham will create problems."

Real Madrid won the Champions League last season. The Champions League hasn't had a different winner since Barcelona claimed the title in 2015.

Liverpool's last Champions League title came in 2005. Ajax last won the Champions League in 1995, while Manchester United last won in 2008 and Juventus most recently won in 1996. Porto last won the title in 2004. Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have never won the Champions League.