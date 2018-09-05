David Beckham talks to MLS fans and media after the official launch of the Miami Major League Soccer team during a press conference on January 29 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- David Beckham's MLS team unveiled its official name and crest on Wednesday.

The team is named Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami or Inter Miami. The club posted messages on social media Wednesday, showing off the name and crest.

"Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club," Inter Miami CF posted. "Today, we're proud to announce the official crest of that club. Join us on a journey that has only just begun. This is us. This is Miami."

Inter Miami's circular crest includes the words "Club Internacional De Fútbol," which are surrounded by the Roman numerals MMXX -- or 2020. The club is expected to take the filed that year. The pink, black and white logo contains two herons with their legs forming the shape of the letter "M." The logo also includes an eclipse, a ring inspired by the Miami Circle and a shield with three points, representing the three counties of the Miami metropolis.

Beckham spoke about the new logo in a video posted by the club on social media. The soccer legend said he always gravitated toward the old South American crests, logos and colors.

"This is such a proud day for myself and for the entire team," Beckham said in a statement. "It's an honor to announce the new name and crest to our fans."

Beckham announced his intentions to bring the team to Miami four years ago. The ownership group was officially awarded a franchise in January. The team is slated to play near downtown Miami on the site of Melreese Country Club golf course if voters allow the city to negotiate the property's sale on the November ballot.