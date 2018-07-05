David Beckham celebrates 19th anniversary with 'amazing wife' Victoria

July 5 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 19 years of marriage.

The 43-year-old retired soccer star and 44-year-old designer and former Spice Girls singer dedicated sweet posts to each other on their wedding anniversary Wednesday.

David shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Victoria enjoying wine at an outdoor locale. He recalled their matching purple wedding outfits in the caption.

"19 Years WOW ... This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple," the star wrote. "Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy ... Love You x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria posted the same picture on her own account.

"19 years!!! X I love u so much x," she wrote.

David and Victoria are parents to four children: 19-year-old son Brooklyn, 15-year-old son Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz and 6-year-old daughter Harper. Victoria said at the Forbes Women's Summit in June that she strives to be "the best" wife and mother.

"I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother," the designer said. "I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional."

"I have the support of an incredible husband," she added. "We really are equal with everything we do at home with the children. When I'm away, he's the one doing the school run and doing the cooking."