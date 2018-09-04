Victoria Beckham covers British Vogue with David, their children

Victoria Beckham (R) and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Glamour Woman of the Year Awards on November 9, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Victoria Beckham (L) and David Beckham attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Victoria Beckham (R), pictured with David Beckham, appears on two new covers of British Vogue with her family. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham's latest photoshoot for British Vogue was a family affair.

The 44-year-old designer and former Spice Girls singer posed for separate covers of the magazine's October issue -- one with husband David Beckham and one with their four kids.

British Vogue shared an image of Victoria and her children, 19-year-old son Brooklyn, 16-year-old son Romeo, 13-year-old son Cruz and 7-year-old daughter Harper, with their family dog, Olive, Sunday on Instagram. Victoria spoke to the publication in honor of the 10-year anniversary of her clothing line.

"Thank you @britishvogue and @edward_enninful for celebrating my ten year anniversary with me #VBsince08 - with @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham, @romeobeckham, @cruzbeckham, #HarperSeven and Olive," Victoria wrote on her own account.

British Vogue also posted the second cover featuring Victoria and David.

"Thank you @davidbeckham for all your support in building my dream and business over the past ten years, I love you," Victoria wrote.

Victoria, who married David in July 1999, addressed divorce rumors and her family's bond in the cover story.

"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years," the star said. "We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?"

"It's all about the family unit," she added. "We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."

David praised Victoria as "the most amazing wife & mummy" in a post on their 19th wedding anniversary in July. Victoria had said at the Forbes Women's Summit the month prior that she strives to be the best wife, mother and professional.