Hockenson, Waddle, Lawrence among NFL's injured in Week 16

1 of 5 | Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence talks with head coach Doug Pederson during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- T.J. Hockenson, Jaylen Waddle and Trevor Lawrence were among the key players injured in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. Players hurt in games Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Hockenson sustained a right knee injury in the third quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Minneapolis.

The veteran tight end, who caught four passes for 58 yards, was catching a 24-yard pass when he was hurt. Lions safety Kerby Joseph delivered a hit to Hockenson's right knee, sending him to the sidelines.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison sustained an ankle injury. Lions offensive lineman Josh Paschal exited early with a hand injury.

Advertisement

Coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that he believed some of the Vikings' injuries are significant. A source told ESPN that the initial outlook for Hockenson's injury "is not good."

The Vikings (7-8) will host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis. The Lions (11-4) will face the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks sustained a chest injury and did not return during a win over the Carolina Panthers. Panthers defensive end Amare Barno hurt his knee and did not return.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sustained a lower leg injury in the third quarter of a win over the Cowboys on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. He did not return. Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

The Dolphins first said Waddle sustained a shin injury, but coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that the wide receiver is dealing with a high-ankle issue.

The Dolphins (11-4) will face the Baltimore Ravens (12-3) on Sunday in Baltimore.

Advertisement Jaylen Waddle is headed to the locker room with an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/kWhhCCfixo— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 24, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a right shoulder injury in the third quarter of a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. He did not return.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Sunday that Lawrence's injury "was severe enough that he couldn't continue" to play.

A source told NFL Network that Lawrence had a shoulder sprain, but the injury is not considered major.

Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison and safety Daniel Thomas exited early because of back and forearm issues, respectively.

Lawrence completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards, one score and two interceptions. He also ran for 29 yards. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and a score.

Lawrence was in the concussion protocol last week, but was cleared and returned to practice Friday. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III was evaluated for a concussion Sunday and did not return to the game.

The Buccaneers (8-7) will host the New Orleans Saints (7-8) in Week 17. The Jaguars (8-7) will host the Carolina Panthers (2-13) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Advertisement

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore aggravated a previous injury he sustained in his right ankle in the first quarter of a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Chicago. He returned and totaled three catches for 18 yards.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet sustained a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return. Kmet totaled four catches for a game-high 107 yards for the Bears.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said "it looks positive," when asked about Kmet's injury, but plans to have the the tight end evaluated more this week.

Moore told reporters that he will attempt to recover from his injury over the next few days and expects to play in Week 17.

"I was hurting, of course," Moore said. "Then I thought about, dang, it's Christmas Eve, what not just go out there and play? We've got a few days off. It wasn't too bad. I'm going to be rehabbing and it's going to be all good next Sunday."

Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (foot) and defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (knee) left the game early because of injuries.

The Bears (6-9) will host the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) on Sunday in Chicago. The Cardinals (3-12) will play the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews and linebacker Lorenzo Carter sustained respective knee and neck injuries during a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Atlanta. They did not return.

Colts safety Julian Blackmon, who sustained a shoulder injury, also left early.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Matthews could have returned. Colts coach Shane Steichen said he did not have any information on Blackmon's injury.

The Colts (8-7) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) in Week 17.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton sustained a head injury in the first quarter and did not return during a loss to the New England Patriots.

Sutton was targeted once, but did not secure a catch. Coach Sean Payton said Sutton is in the concussion protocol.

The Broncos (7-8) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10) on Sunday in Denver. The Patriots (4-11) will play the Buffalo Bills (9-8) in Week 17.

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins sustained a hamstring injury and did not return during a win over the win over the Houston Texans. He made two extra points and did not attempt a field goal.

Texans safety Jimmie Wade (quad) and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) were ruled out during the game.

Advertisement

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins will have an MRI to determine the extent of his hamstring issue. The Browns signed kicker Riley Patterson to their practice squad Monday.

Browns punter Corey Bojorquez sustained a left quad injury.

The Texans (8-7) will host the Tennessee Titans (5-10) on Sunday in Houston.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sustained a stinger -- a nerve injury in the neck and shoulder area -- midway through the fourth quarter during a loss to the Ravens on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. He did not return.

All-Pro tackle Trent Williams, who sustained a groin injury, left the game early.

Purdy completed 18 of 32 passes for 255 yards and four interceptions. Backup quarterback Sam Darnold completed 8 of 14 passes for 81 yards, one score and an interception in relieving Purdy.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects Purdy to play in Week 17. He said Williams attempted to return to Monday's game, but remained sidelined. Shanahan did not provide additional information about the injuries.

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton exited in the fourth quarter because of a knee injury. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic about the prognosis, but Hamilton will undergo additional exams later this week.

Advertisement

The 49ers (11-4) will face the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Sunday in Landover, Md.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts sustained a pectoral injury in the second quarter of a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday in Pittsburgh. He did not return.

Roberts' left arm was in a sling after the game. Coach Mike Tomlin said he expects to provide an update on the injury Tuesday during a news conference.

The Browns will host the New York Jets in the first game of Week 17. That meeting will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST Thursday in Cleveland and will air on Prime Video.

Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to 33-19 win over 49ers