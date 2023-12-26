Giants starting QB job in question for Week 17 vs. Rams

1 of 5 | New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (L) is rushed by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Coach Brian Daboll, who benched Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor in Week 16, declined to name his starting quarterback for the New York Giants' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams. Daboll made the quarterback switch at halftime of the Giants' 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia. He said the decision was made because he was trying to "spark the team."

The Giants will host the Rams on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

"I'm just worried about [Monday] here," Daboll told reporters, when asked about his future starter. "We'll talk about that here this week."

"Constant reminder that it's a business. They're always going to try to find someone to replace you, whatever it is. I respect it." - Tommy DeVito on being benched

DeVito completed 9 of 16 passes for just 55 yards prior to his exit. Taylor completed 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards, one score and an interception in the second half against the Eagles. He also ran for 21 yards and nearly helped the Giants erase a 17-point deficit.

"We're going to work, watch the film, and do all that," DeVito said at his postgame news conference. "At the end of the day, it's not me or Tyrod's decision, it's the coach's."

First-string quarterback Daniel Jones started the Giants' first five games of the season. Taylor stepped in for Jones in Week 5, when he sustained a neck injury. Taylor went on to start the next three games, but exited in Week 8 because of a rib injury.

DeVito replaced Taylor in that game, a 13-10 loss to the New York Jets. Jones returned to start in Week 9, but tore his ACL in that matchup. DeVito replaced the veteran in that 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw for 175 yards, one score and two interceptions in the relief effort.

DeVito started the next six games. He threw seven touchdown passes, with just one interception, and posted a 3-1 record through his first four starts. DeVito then failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 15 and 16. He also completed just 58% (29 of 50) passes for 232 yards in his last six quarters of action.

Daboll will likely evaluate the quarterbacks this week at practice to determine his starter for the Rams game. Taylor completed 61.4% of his throws for 11,519 yards, 63 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions through his first 90 NFL appearances.

He also owns a 27-27-1 career record as a starter.

"My decision is to be ready when my number is called and I think that I proved that [Monday]," Taylor said. "I will continue to keep preparing whether it is me moving forward or not. I told you all this before. My mood or my attitude doesn't change based on circumstances. I am the same person. I am the same leader each and every day."

The Giants (5-10) are one of eight NFL teams eliminated from playoff contention. They currently are on track to own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but could improve that stock with more losses down the stretch.

They will host the Rams (8-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium.