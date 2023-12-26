Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 26, 2023 / 8:37 AM

Giants starting QB job in question for Week 17 vs. Rams

By Alex Butler
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (L) is rushed by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 5 | New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (L) is rushed by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat on Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Coach Brian Daboll, who benched Tommy DeVito for Tyrod Taylor in Week 16, declined to name his starting quarterback for the New York Giants' upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Daboll made the quarterback switch at halftime of the Giants' 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia. He said the decision was made because he was trying to "spark the team."

Advertisement

The Giants will host the Rams on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

"I'm just worried about [Monday] here," Daboll told reporters, when asked about his future starter. "We'll talk about that here this week."

DeVito completed 9 of 16 passes for just 55 yards prior to his exit. Taylor completed 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards, one score and an interception in the second half against the Eagles. He also ran for 21 yards and nearly helped the Giants erase a 17-point deficit.

"We're going to work, watch the film, and do all that," DeVito said at his postgame news conference. "At the end of the day, it's not me or Tyrod's decision, it's the coach's."

First-string quarterback Daniel Jones started the Giants' first five games of the season. Taylor stepped in for Jones in Week 5, when he sustained a neck injury. Taylor went on to start the next three games, but exited in Week 8 because of a rib injury.

DeVito replaced Taylor in that game, a 13-10 loss to the New York Jets. Jones returned to start in Week 9, but tore his ACL in that matchup. DeVito replaced the veteran in that 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He threw for 175 yards, one score and two interceptions in the relief effort.

DeVito started the next six games. He threw seven touchdown passes, with just one interception, and posted a 3-1 record through his first four starts. DeVito then failed to throw a touchdown pass in Week 15 and 16. He also completed just 58% (29 of 50) passes for 232 yards in his last six quarters of action.

Daboll will likely evaluate the quarterbacks this week at practice to determine his starter for the Rams game. Taylor completed 61.4% of his throws for 11,519 yards, 63 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions through his first 90 NFL appearances.

He also owns a 27-27-1 career record as a starter.

"My decision is to be ready when my number is called and I think that I proved that [Monday]," Taylor said. "I will continue to keep preparing whether it is me moving forward or not. I told you all this before. My mood or my attitude doesn't change based on circumstances. I am the same person. I am the same leader each and every day."

Advertisement

The Giants (5-10) are one of eight NFL teams eliminated from playoff contention. They currently are on track to own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but could improve that stock with more losses down the stretch.

They will host the Rams (8-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ravens laud Lamar Jackson as MVP after win over 49ers
NFL // 1 hour ago
Ravens laud Lamar Jackson as MVP after win over 49ers
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson's coach and teammates said the quarterback was deserving of NFL MVP honors after leading the Baltimore Ravens to a dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's Week 16 finale.
NFL fines Falcons, coach for violating injury report rules with Bijan Robinson
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL fines Falcons, coach for violating injury report rules with Bijan Robinson
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The NFL issued fines of $75,000 to the Atlanta Falcons and $25,000 to coach Arthur Smith for violating the league injury report policy in Week 7, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Pollard, Edwards among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 16
NFL // 4 days ago
Pollard, Edwards among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard and Gus Edwards are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 16.
Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Curtis Samuel and Rashee Rice are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Goff, Mayfield among Week 16 must-starts
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Goff, Mayfield among Week 16 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 16.
Stafford, Rams hold off Saints to stay in NFC playoff race
NFL // 4 days ago
Stafford, Rams hold off Saints to stay in NFC playoff race
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Matthew Stafford threw for 328 yards and two scores and the Los Angeles Rams defense held off a late rally to secure a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's Week 16 opener.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud expected to miss game vs. Browns
NFL // 5 days ago
Texans QB C.J. Stroud expected to miss game vs. Browns
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the concussion protocol and is on track to miss a Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel predicted Jaylen Waddle TD vs. Jets
NFL // 6 days ago
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel predicted Jaylen Waddle TD vs. Jets
MIAMI, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is often credited for his acumen as a play caller, but he showed off an apparent ability to predict the future in Week 15, telling coaches that Jaylen Waddle would score a touchdown.
Falcons bench quarterback Desmond Ridder, to start Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts
NFL // 6 days ago
Falcons bench quarterback Desmond Ridder, to start Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Quarterback Desmond Ridder is headed to the bench and Taylor Heinicke will start for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Chandler among top add/drops for Week 16
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Chandler among top add/drops for Week 16
MIAMI, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield and Ty Chandler are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 16 of the 2023 season, when most leagues are in the playoff semifinals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Manchester United deal confirmed
Manchester United deal confirmed
Fantasy football QB rankings: Goff, Mayfield among Week 16 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Goff, Mayfield among Week 16 must-starts
Ravens laud Lamar Jackson as MVP after win over 49ers
Ravens laud Lamar Jackson as MVP after win over 49ers
Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16
Fantasy football: Samuel, Rice among 5 must-start WRs in Week 16
Pollard, Edwards among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 16
Pollard, Edwards among fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 16
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement