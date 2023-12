1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (C) allowed two sacks through 12 starts this season, while protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (R). File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with offensive tackle Austin Jackson, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Thursday. Jackson, 24, joined the Dolphins as the No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is now signed through the 2026 season. Advertisement

Miami's right tackle has allowed two sacks, two quarterback hits and nine hurries through 12 starts this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Jackson allowed six sacks, 11 hits and 70 hurries through his first two NFL seasons, playing at tackle and guard. He missed 15 games last season because of an ankle injury.

The Dolphins tied for allowing the 11th-most sacks in 2021 and tied for allowing the most in 2019. They surrendered the ninth-fewest in 2022 and allowed the third-fewest this season.

The Dolphins (9-3) will host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. They currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.