Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Joe Flacco are among my four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 14 rankings for running backs and wide receivers also are available. Advertisement

Dak Prescott leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields and Purdy are my other Top 5 options.

Quarterbacks Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals should be benched or dropped in redraft leagues as their teams have Week 14 byes.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Advertisement

Justin Fields

Fields failed to log a touchdown -- through the air or on the ground -- for the second time in three games in Week 12, before the Chicago Bears' Week 13 bye. He also reached 300 passing yards just once and threw more than one touchdown pass twice through his first eight starts this season.

I expect a rebound from the versatile quarterback when the Bears host the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Chicago. Fields totaled 169 passing yards and a score and 104 rushing yards against the Lions in Week 11.

The Lions allowed the fourth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most passing scores per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also surrendered the most rushing yards per game to the position through 13 weeks.

Look for Fields to eclipse 200 passing yards and pick up another 100 on the ground. He could end up as the top quarterback this week if he accounts for more than two scores. Fields is my No. 4 play for Week 14.

Advertisement

Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are on a roll, with four-consecutive victories, including last week's throttling of the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers offense totaled more than 400 yards in four of their last five games.

Purdy averaged 303.4 passing yards and 2.4 passing scores per game over his last five appearances. He also just threw four touchdown passes against the Eagles, matching his season high and finishing as the top-scoring fantasy quarterback for Week 13. He averaged the fourth-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the last four weeks.

Purdy and the 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks defense allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks so far this season. They also just surrendered three touchdown tosses to Dak Prescott in Week 13.

Purdy threw for 209 yards and a score in Week 12 against the Seahawks, but I expect a more prolific performance here. He should eclipse 250 passing yards and account for three total touchdowns. Purdy is my No. 5 option.

Advertisement

Jared Goff

Goff is my No. 10 quarterback for Week 14. The Lions veteran logged the 12th-most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the last four weeks. He also continues to provide consistent value for his fantasy stock holders, with two passing touchdowns in each of his last four starts.

Goff accounted for at least two total scores in seven of his last 10 appearances. This week, the Lions will face a Bears defense that allowed the sixth-most fantasy points, 11th-most passing yards and third-most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks.

That stretch included a 236-yard, two-score effort from Goff in Week 11.

I expect the Lions quarterback to total at least two scores again this week, with a passing yardage total closer to 300. He can be used as a fringe QB1.

Joe Flacco

Flacco is a bit of a risky play, but I like him as a streaming starter in Week 14, especially if your quarterback is on a bye or was recently injured.

The veteran quarterback, who joined the Cleveland Browns Nov. 20, earned his first start for the franchise in Week 13. He totaled 254 passing yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams, finishing as a Top 14 fantasy football quarterback.

Advertisement

Flacco and the Browns will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Cleveland. The Jaguars allowed the third-most fantasy points and fifth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks so far this season.

They also surrendered more than 300 passing yards to quarterbacks in consecutive games, including 354 yards and two touchdowns from Cincinnati Bengals backup Jake Browning in Week 13.

The Jaguars offense could struggle in this matchup, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence potentially out because of an ankle injury. That should result in more possessions for Flacco and the Browns offense.

The Jaguars defense also surrendered multiple touchdowns to quarterbacks in four-consecutive games. Flacco's production floor should be two touchdowns. I also think he eclipses 250 passing yards and finishes the week inside the Top 14. He is my No. 13 play.

Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. PHI

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at DAL

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BUF

4. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. DET

Advertisement

5. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA

6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at TEN

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at NYG

8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at KC

10. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at CHI

11. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans at NYJ

12. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

13. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns vs. JAX

14. Jake Browning, Cincinnati Bengals vs. IND

15. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

16. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts at CIN

17. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos at LAC

18. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

19. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

20. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at SF

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals beat Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime