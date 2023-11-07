Fantasy football rankings: Hopkins among 5 must-start WRs in Week 10

1 of 5 | Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins speaks to an official during the second quarter in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- DeAndre Hopkins is among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 10 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends are will be available and updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, Stefon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb lead my Top 50 Week 10 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Chris Olave, Davante Adams, Terry McLaurin, Mike Evans and Hopkins round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 28 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 14 teams.

Players from the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams either should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Mike Evans

Evans is a low-end WR1 this week. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran totaled 87 yards in Week 9 and scored in two of his last three appearances. He also scored in five of his first eight games this season.

This week, the Buccaneers will face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans allowed the second-most fantasy points, catches and receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season. They also just surrounded 90 yards and a score to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson in Week 9.

I expect this game to be somewhat high scoring, with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield using Evans as his top target. He should haul in at least eight catches for 75 yards and have several chances to score. Evans is my No. 9 play.

DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is listed right behind Evans in my Week 10 wide receiver rankings. The Titans pass catcher got off to an underwhelming start this season, but is red hot as of late.

Hopkins is averaging 87 yards over his last four appearances. He erupted for at least 120 yards in two of his last four games. He also averaged nearly eight targets over his last six appearances.

This week, the Titans will face the Buccaneers, who just allowed a combined 321 yards and four touchdowns on 15 catches to Houston Texans receivers Tank Dell, Noah Brown and Nico Collins.

Look for Hopkins to exploit this matchup against a secondary that allowed the sixth-most receiving yards and eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers through nine weeks. This WR1 has extreme breakout potential.

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk was on bye in Week 9 and maintains WR1 upside in Week 10, when the San Francisco 49ers face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 49ers wide receiver totaled 109 yards on five catches in Week 8. He logged at least five catches in four of his first seven games.

The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and catches to wide receivers so far this season. They also allowed opposing No. 1 receivers to either score a touchdown and/or eclipse 100 receiving yards in every game this season. Look for the 49ers to dominate this matchup, with Aiyuk securing at least seven catches and finding the end zone.

He is my No. 12 option.

Tank Dell

As previously mentioned, Dell helped Texans receivers destroy the Buccaneers secondary in Week 9. The emerging rookie erupted for 114 yards and two scores on six catches in that matchup.

Dell is my No. 23 play this week and can be plugged in as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3, when the Texans face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals secondary hasn't been terrible at defending opposing wide receivers, but I like Dell in this matchup because I expect the Texans to air it out in a high-scoring game.

Dell should see at least 10 targets and eclipse 80 yards for the second-consecutive week.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba caught a season-high six passes in Week 9 and appears in line to receive a similar workload going forward. The Seahawks rookie scored in two of his last three games. He was targeted an average of nearly six times over his last five appearances.

This week, the Seahawks will face a Washington Commanders defense that allowed the fifth-most receiving yards and sixth-most catches and fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season. Look for the Seahawks passing attack to heat up in this matchup, with Smith-Njigba reaching the end zone for his third career score.

He is my No. 28 play and can be plugged in as a WR3.

Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU

2. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at LAC

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

6. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at MIN

7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYJ

8. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at SEA

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at TB

11. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at CHI

12. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

13. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at LV

14. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at BAL

15. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. CAR

16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU

17. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS

18. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

19. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings vs. NO

20. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN

21. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at NE

22. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

23. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at CIN

24. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

25. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NYJ

26. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers at PIT

27. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

28. Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS

29. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at MIN

30. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

31. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at CIN

32. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

33. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB

34. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at SEA

35. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU

36. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at BUF

37. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET

38. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. WAS

39. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at BUF

40. Demario Douglass, New England Patriots vs. IND

41. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at SEA

42. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

43. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at PIT

44. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

45. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

46. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at TB

47. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at PIT

48. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. GB

49. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

50. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at DAL

