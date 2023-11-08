Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10

1 of 5 | Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (L) gets hit by Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott (33) on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Dalton Kincaid is among my four must-start tight ends for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 10 rankings for running backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks also are available and will be updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Kincaid and Dalton Schultz lead my Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Trey McBride, George Kittle, Evan Engram, Taysom Hill and Logan Thomas round out my Top 10 plays.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams should either be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 10 byes.

Advertisement

Sam LaPorta

LaPorta is a Top 5 fantasy football tight end this season, in terms of points per game. The Detroit Lions rookie scored his fourth touchdown of the season in Week 8, before a Week 9 bye. He also tied his season high with eight catches in that victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

LaPorta drew 28 targets over his last three games. He caught at least five passes in five of his eight starts.

This week, the Lions will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who allowed the second-most yards (69) and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through nine weeks.

The Lions also surrendered at least 66 yards to the position in each of their last three games. Tight ends totaled 29 targets and 28 catches over that span.

Look for the Lions to air it out in this matchup, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing to LaPorta early and often. He should finish as this week's top tight end.

Advertisement

Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid is my No. 4 play for Week 10. The Buffalo Bills tight end logged a season-high 10 catches and 81 yards in Week 9. He scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8. Kincaid also totaled at least 65 yards in each of his last three games.

This week, the Bills will face a Denver Broncos defense that allowed the most receiving yards (71.1) and second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. I expect the Bills to score a ton of points in this matchup. Look for quarterback Josh Allen to target Kincaid when Broncos defenders concentrate on their outside receiving threats.

Kincaid is a near lock for at least 50 yards. I also expect him to find the end zone.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz led all tight ends in fantasy points in Week 9, when he totaled 10 catches for 130 yards and a score on 11 targets in a Houston Texans win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Texans pass catcher scored a touchdown in four of his last five games heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, who allowed the most fantasy points, second-most catches, third-most receiving yards and tied for allowing the sixth-most touchdowns per game to tight ends through nine weeks.

Advertisement

The Bengals, who just allowed Kincaid's 81-yard performance, also surrendered nine catches for 149 yards in Week 8 to George Kittle.

Look for Schultz to take advantage of this great matchup, with quarterback C.J. Stroud targeting him with regularity in what could be a high-scoring matchup in Cincinnati.

George Kittle

As previously mentioned, Kittle destroyed the Bengals defense in Week 8, before the 49ers' Week 9 bye. He also totaled at least 67 receiving yards in four of his last six games.

This week, the 49ers will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the 11th-most receiving yards per game to tight ends through nine weeks. They haven't allowed a score since Week 3, but I like Kittle's chances to produce again off the bye.

Like most tight ends, he is likely a touchdown-or-bust play, but I expect the floor of his potential to be about 70 yards. He could finish as a Top 5 play if he reaches the end zone. Kittle is my No. 7 option.

Advertisement

Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions at LAC

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. NO

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE

4. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. DEN

5. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans at CIN

6. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. ATL

7. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at JAX

8. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. SF

9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at MIN

10. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders at SEA

11. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. IND

12. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. CAR

13. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers at PIT

14. Irv Smith Jr., Cincinnati Bengals vs. HOU

15. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

16. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at ARI

17. Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers at CHI

18. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DET

19. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at BAL

20. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. TEN

NFL: Baltimore Ravens rout Seattle Seahawks