Aaron Rodgers, Travis Etienne among injured in NFL's Week 12

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne were among the football starters injured in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney and New York Jets running back Michael Carter also sustained injuries and did not return. Advertisement

NFL players injured in Sunday's games will undergo additional tests and examinations early this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, was the most notable player to sustain an injury in Sunday's games. Already playing through a broken thumb, Rodgers eft in the third quarter of the Packers' 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was replaced by second string quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers told reporters he injured his ribs in the first half and reinjured them in the third quarter. He said he will undergo an MRI on Monday.

"As long as I check out fine, I expect to play" in Week 13 Rodgers told reporters.

Packers safety Darnell Savage sustained a foot injury in the first half of the loss. Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was ruled out due with an injury to his ribs.

Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a score.

The Packers (4-8) will face the Chicago Bears (3-9) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Chicago. The Eagles (10-1) will host the Tennessee Titans (7-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Philadelphia.

Etienne sustained a foot injury in the Jaguars' 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. He totaled just 3 yards on two carriers before he left due to a first-quarter foot injury.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that coaches didn't rule Etienne out, but it was a medical decision to keep him sidelined.

"I just don't want to risk it with him right now," Pederson said. "So, it was just my decision to keep him out, but we'll check him out and have probably a better update [Monday]."

JaMycal Hasty led the Jaguars with 95 yards from scrimmage and a score on 17 touches. Second-string running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who joined the team last week, was inactive for Sunday's game.

The Jaguars (4-7) will face the Detroit Lions (4-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Detroit. The Ravens (7-4) will host the Denver Broncos (3-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore.

Darnell Mooney sustained a left ankle injury in the third quarter of the Bears' 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Mooney was held without a catch before his exit. Sources told NFL Network that the team fears Mooney will require season-ending surgery.

Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones, Jr., Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and N'Keal Harry are among the other wide receivers on the Bears roster.

Bears defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), offensive lineman Riley Reiff (shoulder) and safety Eddie Jackson (foot) also were ruled out due to injuries.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that running back Michal Carter sustained a sprained ankle in the victory. Carter totaled 36 yards on eight touches in the win.

Jets backup running back Zonovan Knight totaled 103 yards from scrimmage 17 touches against the Bears. Ty Johnson totaled 78 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

The Jets (7-4) will face the Minnesota Vikings (9-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday that wide receiver Allen Robinson will require season-ending foot surgery. He did not play in the Rams' 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo.

Rams wide receiver Lance McCutcheon sustained a shoulder injury in the loss. Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Jacob Harris are among the other wide receivers on the Rams roster.

The Rams (3-8) will host the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs (9-2) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Cincinnati.

Miami Dolphins offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson sustained injuries and did not return during a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins said Armstead sustained a pectoral injury while Jackson exited due to an ankle issue.

Sources told NFL Network that Armtead is expected to miss time due to his injury.

The Dolphins (8-3) will face the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said 49ers second-string running back Elijah Mitchell sustained a potential MCL sprain early in the third quarter of their 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Santa Clara. Mitchell totaled 43 yards from scrimmage on nine touches in the win.

Saints defensive back P.J. Williams sustained a knee injury.

The Saints (4-8) will battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 5 in Tampa, Fla.