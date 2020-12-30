Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns learned Wednesday that a player and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, which means the franchise now has 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns said that their Berea, Ohio, practice facility is closed so they can conduct contact tracing to identify any high-risk close contacts of those who tested positive.

Advertisement

"The team will continue to work remotely and follow the NFL-NFLPA [players union] intensive protocol as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community is our highest priority," the Browns said in a statement.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski met with reporters after the team announced the positive COVID-19 results. He said the player who tested positive is on the Browns practice squad. The Browns met virtually Wednesday morning.

"The hope is to still get on the field at some point today," Stefanski said. "We don't know exactly when that will be."

Six Browns players were deemed inactive less than 24 hours before the team's Week 16 game due to COVID-19-related issues.

Wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips were classified as close contacts last week, but Stefanski said they could be active in Week 17 if they continue to test negative for COVID-19.

RELATED Steelers to rest Ben Roethlisberger for season finale versus Browns

Browns linebacker B.J. Goodson also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The team added Landry, Higgins, Peoples-Jones, Hodge and Phillips to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Cleveland added tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive back Andrew Sendejo to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

The Browns can clinch a playoff berth Sunday with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also can clinch a playoff berth with an Indianapolis Colts loss or a Tennessee Titans loss, Miami Dolphins win and a Baltimore Ravens win.

RELATED Jaguars secure top draft pick after loss to Bears

The Browns and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The NFL announced Tuesday that tests found 21 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 cases among players and 37 among other personnel from Dec. 20 through Saturday.

A total of 618 positive COVID-19 test results -- 222 from players and 396 other personnel -- have emerged from Aug. 1 through Saturday.