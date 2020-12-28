Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Jacksonville had just 279 total yards in its latest loss, a 41-17 thrashing from the Chicago Bears on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars fell to 1-14 on the season with the setback.

The Bears scored 31 unanswered points and outscored the Jaguars 21-0 in the third quarter of the victory. Chicago (8-7) has won three consecutive games and has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games.

The Bears hold the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture and can clinch a spot in the postseason with a win next week in Chicago.

"I am just proud of our players for just understanding where we sat going into [Sunday's] game and what is sitting ahead of us," Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters.

"We talked about it all week long. Our guys responded, they listened, they are coachable and we loved that as a coach."

The latest Jaguars loss -- paired with Sunday's New York Jets win over the Cleveland Browns -- secured Jacksonville's spot atop the draft order. The Jets own the No. 2 overall pick, while the rest of the draft order has not been determined.

Mitchell Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, two scores and an interception for the Bears in Sunday's win. Bears running back David Montgomery had 23 carries for 95 yards and a score. Bears tight end Jimmy Graham scored twice in the win.

Jacksonville began the game with a 12-play, 71-yard drive. Jaguars kicker Aldrick Rosas ended that possession with a 26-yard field goal.

The Bears responded with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Trubisky had a five-yard connection with Graham to end that possession. Bears kicker Cairo Santos made a 20-yard field goal on Chicago's next drive to push the lead to 10-3.

The Jaguars then tied the score when Mike Glennon threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Chark Jr. 8:21 before halftime.

Santos then made a 40-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to give the Bears a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Trubisky then had a six-yard touchdown run to end the Bears first drive of the second half. Montgomery, Graham and Artavis Pierce each scored touchdowns on the Bears next three drives to give Chicago a 41-10 advantage with 11:47 remaining in the game.

Glennon connected with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 4:29 remaining for the final points of the night.

The Bears host the Green Bay Packers in their final game of the regular season at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday in Chicago. The Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

"I told [Jaguars players] after the game that 2020 has been [bad]. We all know that," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said.

"But the way I look at it is we have ourselves a game starting in 2021, so let's make this change. Let's just change this thing."