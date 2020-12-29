Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers will bench quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the final game of the regular season to ensure he will be healthy for the postseason, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Mason Rudolph will start in place of the six-time Pro Bowl selection when the Steelers face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Cleveland.

Advertisement

"If given the opportunity to airmail a player to the postseason, we will," Tomlin told reporters. "Ben will not be playing. We will turn to Mason Rudolph and our young quarterback position group."

Pittsburgh (12-3) clinched the AFC North division title in Week 16. The Steelers hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff picture, but could clinch the No. 2 spot and a first-round bye with a win on Sunday and a Buffalo Bills loss.

"It does not change our intentions, in terms of going to Cleveland this weekend," Tomlin said of his decision to rest Roethlisberger.

"Football is our game. Our job is winning. We intend to do our job. We intend to prepare with that mindset. And ultimately lead us to that destination. We're not seeking comfort. We're not grading ourselves on a curve."

Tomlin said more Steelers players could sit out on Sunday, but only named Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger, 38, completed 34 of 49 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He has completed 65.6% of his league-high 608 pass attempts for 3,804 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.

Rudolph has completed 3 of 4 passes for 75 yards this season. He completed 62.2% of his passes for 1,765 yards, 13 scores and nine interceptions in 10 games last season. Rudolph started eight games in 2019.

The Browns (10-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win; a Colts loss; or a Tennessee Titans loss and a Miami Dolphins win and a Baltimore Ravens win.