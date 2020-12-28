Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have waived veteran defensive lineman Damon "Snacks" Harrison, the team said Monday.

The decision, which was made one day after Harrison was a healthy scratch for Seattle's win over the Los Angeles Rams, was announced after the defensive tackle and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll met Monday morning.

"He's decided to stop playing," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday. "He's done playing. I talked to him this morning. He's in good spirits and all of that. He's really grateful for the opportunity in playing here, and he did really well by us. But he just ... he's done.

"I don't know what will happen with any other club, but I know he's got a big family. He's got a bunch of kids. He's got seven kids to corral and take care of, and it's a very trying time and challenging. So he's just trying to get them back home and safe. It was awesome to have him around. We loved him, and I'm sorry to see him go, but we've got to keep going."

In a post on social media, Harrison wrote that he plans to play for another team this year if he "can work out the logistics of it." He noted that he isn't interested in being claimed off waivers.

Harrison also indicated on Twitter that his decision to part ways with the Seahawks was related to his role with the team.

"I just want to play. Period. Don't care about stats, snaps, etc. I'm a football player and I just want to play," Harrison tweeted. "There's no bad blood at all. I understand the business side.

"Before I sit around and try to take snaps from a young guy who deserves to be out there playing I'd rather leave. There's a lot of snakes in the NFL but I'm not one of them."

The Seahawks signed the 32-year-old Harrison to their practice squad in early October. He made his debut in Seattle on Nov. 15 against the Rams.

Harrison was credited with nine total tackles and a forced fumble in six games with the Seahawks.