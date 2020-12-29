Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns on Monday Night Football to lead the Bills to their biggest rout of the New England Patriots in nearly 20 years.
Buffalo also completed a season sweep of New England for the first time since 1999, and became the first AFC East team to do so since the Miami Dolphins in 2000.
The Bills out-gained the Patriots 474 to 201 in total yards and dominated time of possession by nearly 20 minutes. Stefon Diggs was Allen's top target and had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns in the lopsided 38-9 victory.
"Not to sound cliche and like a broken record, but it's [win] No. 12," Allen told reporters. "We got one game left and all that is cool, the records, this and that, but playing to get to 13-3 and give ourselves a chance in the playoffs.
"It doesn't mean much if we can't get it done and we've got our mind set on bigger things and first things first is Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins in Buffalo."
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton led his team on a six-play, 38-yard drive on the opening possession. Nick Folk ended the drive with a 45-yard field goal.
Bills kicker Tyler Bass answered with a 22-yard field goal on the next drive to tie the score midway through he first quarter.
The Bills then forced a Patriots punt before Allen put together a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that ended with a five-yard rushing score by Bills running back Zack Moss 10 seconds into the second quarter.
Newton answered with a rushing touchdown on the Patriots next drive, but Folk missed the point after attempt, which allowed the Bills to keep their lead.
Allen threw touchdown passes to Lee Smith and Diggs on the Bills next two drives to give Buffalo a 24-9 lead at halftime.
He threw another touchdown to Diggs on the first possession of the third quarter to increase the Buffalo lead to 22 points about four minutes into the half.
Diggs caught his third touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter for the final points of the night.
Newton completed 5 of 10 passes for 34 yards, and had no touchdowns or interceptions, before he was benched for Jared Stidham in the third quarter. Stidham completed 4 of 11 passes for 44 yards and also didn't have a touchdown or an interception.
"We just weren't able to do much in any phase of the game," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "They outplayed us across the board, outplayed us and out-coached us.
"They did a good job. They're a very good football team. We can see why they're the AFC East champions this year. They deserve to be."
The Bills' rout Monday night was their biggest margin of victory over New England since 2003 and their largest blowout of the Patriots on their home field since 1992. New England will also suffer its first losing season this year since the 2000 season, Belichick's first as head coach.
The Patriots (6-9) host the New York Jets in their final game of the season and the Bills (12-3) host the Miami Dolphins. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.
This week in the National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs fans social distance their cars for tailgating before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, where the Chiefs defeated
the Falcons 17-14. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) knocks the ball from the Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Chiefs' Darrel Williams (31) avoids the Falcons' Deion Jones (L) and Isaiah Oliver. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
The Falcons' Tyler Hall (L) takes down the Chiefs' Mecole Hardman during a punt return. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Groups of fans sit distant from each other in the stands before the Chiefs take on the Falcons. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Chiefs players come down the tunnel before the game against the Falcons. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins stretches across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, where the Ravens won 27-13. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Willie Snead (L) makes a catch under pressure from the Giants' Tae Crowder. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Giants' Daniel Jones throws against the Ravens. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Ravens' defenders Chuck Clark (L to R), DeShon Elliott and Matt Judon stop the Giants' Sterling Shepard by his shirttail. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Chris Board (L) and Tramon Williams (R) sack the Giants' Daniel Jones for a loss. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' J.K. Dobbins leaps over the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson throws downfield. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a loss against the Carolina Panthers' defense at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Panthers won 20-13. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Panthers' Mike Davis (C) pushes for a 1-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Panthers' Robby Anderson (L) beats Washington's Kamren Curl for a 14-yard touchdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Ryan Kerrigan sits on the bench. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Taylor Heinicke is slow to get up after being hit by the Panthers' defense. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Chase Young watches from the sidelines as Washington plays the Panthers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky hands off to David Montgomery as the Bears play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, where the Bears defeated
the Jaguars 41-17. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' Darnell Mooney leaps over a defender after a pass reception. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Jaguars' Dare Ogunbowale runs the ball. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Bears' David Montgomery (R) is tackled following a run. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo