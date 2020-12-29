Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will be without Jared Goff for their vital Week 17 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after the starting quarterback had surgery on his broken right thumb, coach Sean McVay said.

Goff had surgery on Monday after he sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Rams loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle.

Advertisement

Goff sustained the injury when his thumb got caught in the helmet of Seahawks defensive lineman Benson Mayowa. He had the thumb popped back into place and finished the game before it was determined he needed surgery.

On Monday, McVay told reporters that Goff had screws inserted into the thumb, but he "should be available" to play if the Rams advance to the playoffs.

"Just really stabilizing that joint is probably the best way that I can articulate it," McVay said.

The Rams (9-6) can clinch a playoff spot with a win. They can also advance with a loss and a Chicago Bears loss.

John Wolford will start in place of Goff on Sunday. Wolford has never taken an NFL snap during the regular season.

The Wake Forest product completed 63.9% of his throws for 3,192 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions during his 2017 campaign for the Demon Deacons. He also had 683 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns that season.

Wolford spent the 2019 season on the Rams practice squad. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the New York Jets. Wolford also appeared in the Alliance of American Football.

The Rams host the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.