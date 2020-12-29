Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns placed tight end Harrison Bryant and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns announced the moves Tuesday, adding to the number of key players currently on the team's COVID-19 list. Cleveland was without receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

All four wideouts, including starting linebacker Jacob Phillips, were moved to the COVID-19 list before the team traveled to take on the Jets. Earlier Sunday, the Browns reported that a player had tested positive for the coronavirus and placed starting linebacker B.J. Goodson on the COVID-19 list.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he hopes to get his receivers back in practice by Thursday.

The Browns (10-5) are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Cleveland can clinch its first postseason berth in 17 seasons with a win.

Also Tuesday, the Rams announced they put standout receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team didn't disclose whether he tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact.

Kupp must stay on the list for 10 days if he tested positive or five days if he is considered a high-risk close contact.

Kupp leads the Rams with 92 receptions and 974 receiving yards this season. He has three touchdowns in 15 games.