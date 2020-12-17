Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died Wednesday at the age of 28, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

Taliaferro, who was in his hometown of Williamsburg, Va., was transported at 3:30 p.m. EST to Riverside Doctors' Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A family member told WBFF-TV in Baltimore that Taliaferro died of a heart attack.

Advertisement

The Ravens confirmed the tailback's death Thursday morning.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lorenzo Taliaferro," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man -- someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family. May he rest in peace."

This one hurts. Losing a brother & a friend. Zo had 1 of the biggest hearts I've ever been around. He was kind, humble, curious about life, & joy to be around. I'll be there for Major bro & let him know his dad was a good man who worked his butt off! Rest Easy Zobot! Gone 2 soon pic.twitter.com/RME8KMCXpe— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) December 17, 2020

The Ravens selected Taliaferro in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He spent three seasons in Baltimore, totaling 339 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 19 games from 2014-16.

In 2017, Taliaferro switched from running back to fullback but was waived before the start of the regular season. After a year out of football, he attempted to latch on with the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a defensive player in 2018. He was released after the preseason.

Before being drafted by the Ravens, Taliaferro was a standout player at Coastal Carolina. In the 2013 season, he ran for 1,729 yards and 27 touchdowns and was named the Big South Offensive Player of the Year.