Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters a "coward" after a video appeared to show the defensive back spitting at the wideout as he walked away during Monday night's game.

"He's a coward," Landry told reporters Thursday. "I think he knew that maybe behind my back he'd do things like that, but to my face he wouldn't. ... Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is."

The incident occurred at the end of the first quarter on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Landry said he didn't realize that Peters had allegedly spit in his direction until after the game, when he watched a replay of the broadcast.

"Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It's like, do it to my face," Landry said. "Be a man about it if you're going to do something like that."

Jarvis Landry on Marcus Peters spitting at him behind his back: "He's a coward. He knew that maybe behind my back he could do things like that, but to my face he wouldn't. Everybody knows what type of player he is and the type of person he is."pic.twitter.com/JexKeOPBbl— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 17, 2020

Later Thursday, Peters issued a statement denying that he intentionally spit at Landry.

"I didn't spit at Jarvis. Where I come from, when you have an issue with someone, you deal with it face-to-face, man-to-man," Peters said. "Anyone who believes that I intentionally spit at him does not know me -- plain and simple."

Asked if he was concerned the spitting incident might violate any of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, Landry responded: "If there's a protocol for being a man, that sure ain't it right there."

The Ravens earned a 47-42 win over the Browns on Monday night. Landry finished with six catches for 52 yards against Baltimore.