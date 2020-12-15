Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders put rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Tuesday.

With his placement on the list, Ruggs will miss Thursday night's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ruggs, who was selected with the No. 12 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, hasn't had the impact that the Raiders hoped for in his first year. In 11 games this season, he has recorded only 23 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

Also Tuesday, the Raiders signed defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. off the practice squad to the active roster and designated defensive lineman Takk McKinley for return from injured reserve.

The Raiders (7-6) have lost three of their last four games to slip out of the AFC playoff race with three games remaining. Las Vegas is scheduled to play the Chargers at 8:20 p.m. EST Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.