Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson and Evan Engram lead my Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Rob Gronkowski, Eric Ebron, Austin Hooper, Mark Andrews and Jonnu Smith round out my Top 10 options at the position. Robert Tonyan and Trey Burton are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. No teams have Week 12 byes, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for tight ends.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has scored in two consecutive games as he heads into a Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He is my top option at the position.

The Bills have allowed a league-high 642 yards and the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Start Henry in your league, even if you aren't required to start the position.

Darren Waller of the Las Vegas Raiders has scored in two of his last three games and has five scores on the season. He is my No. 3 tight end for Week 12 as he heads into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. Start Waller in all leagues in Week 12.

SNEAKY PLAYS

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram lands at No. 5 in my Week 12 rankings. He should be started in all leagues that require starting a tight end.

The Giants pass catcher has just one score on the season, but has been targeted 32 times over his last four games. I expect Engram to continue to get looks in Week 12, when the Giants face a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

I expect Engram to pull in at least six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper is my No. 8 option for Week 12. Hooper pulled in just three catches for 33 yards in Week 11, but I expect him to have much more impact this week.

He heads into a matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Start Hooper in leagues that require starting a tight end and have at least 12 teams.

LONGSHOTS

Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers scored his sixth touchdown of the season in Week 11 and has a great chance to reach the end zone again in Week 12.

The Packers face a Chicago Bears defense that is tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. I expect Tonyan -- my No. 11 option -- to snag at least five catches for 50 yards and a score.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Trey Burton only has two scores this season, but I expect him to draw more red zone looks down the stretch.

Burton and the Colts face the Tennessee Titans in an import AFC South divisional matchup in Week 12. The Titans have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Burton has a great shot to secure at least three catches for 30 yards on Sunday in Indianapolis. He could end up as a Top 5 play if he gets into the end zone. Burton is my No. 15 option for Week 12 and can be used as a streamer in leagues that require starting tight ends.

Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at ATL

4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. HOU

5. Evan Engram, New York Giants at CIN

6. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

8. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns at JAX

9. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at IND

11. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

12. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. LV

13. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears at GB

14. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

15. Trey Burton, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

16. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

17. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. NO

18. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at DEN

19. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team at DAL

20. Irv Smith Jr. Minnesota Vikings vs. CAR