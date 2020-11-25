Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Tyreek Hill, Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, D.K. Metcalf and Davante Adams top my Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Michael Thomas, A.J. Brown, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Mike Evans round out my Top 10 options. DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and CeeDee Lamb also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. No teams have Week 12 byes, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for your wide receivers.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 12 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill lands at No. 1 in my rankings. Hill appears to be heating up at the right time. The Chiefs playmaker had a season-high 11 catches for 102 yards and a score in Week 11. He has scored touchdowns in four consecutive games heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have had stellar defensive performances in most of their games this season, but I expect this game to be a shootout.

Hill should score and produce another 100-plus yard performance.

Calvin Ridley returned from a foot injury and had five catches for 90 yards in Week 11. I expect the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver to show up big down the stretch. He is my No. 2 play for Week 12.

Ridley and the Falcons face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the 13th-most fantasy points per game this season. I expect Ridley to see a ton of targets in this matchup as Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones deals with an injury and is a game-time decision.

Ridley should be a lock for at least five catches and 75 yards, with a potential touchdown, even if Jones plays. If Jones doesn't play, I expect Ridley to see at least 10 targets and produce 100-plus receiving yards.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is my No. 8 option for Week 12. The Panthers face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Moore went off for a season-high 127 yards in Week 11. I expect the Panthers wide receiver to haul in at least eight catches for 100 yards and a score in this great matchup.

DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins is my No. 14 wide receiver. Parker has had an inconsistent season, but saw nine targets in Week 11.

I expect Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to have a much better performance in Week 12, and Parker should benefit.

The Dolphins face the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets have allowed the third-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Parker should be a lock for a score and at least 80 receiving yards. Start the Dolphins playmaker as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

LONGSHOTS

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor isn't a bad streamer for Week 12.

Agholor has scored in five of his last seven games and has a great shot to reach the end zone again this week when he faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

I expect the Raiders pass catcher to secure at least six catches for 50 yards and a score in Week 12. He is my No. 24 option.

Rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is a fantasy football dart throw this week, but he should pay off if you put him in your lineup. Lamb has scored in two consecutive games as he heads into a Thanksgiving matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Washington has been great against opposing wide receivers this season, but I expect the Dallas Cowboys playmaker to get into the end zone on Thursday. He is my No. 29 option and can be used as a WR3 streamer if you are desperate at the position and in a league with at least 14 teams.

Week 12 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

2. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons vs. LV

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at NE

4. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

5. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

6. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at DEN

7. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans at IND

8. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at MIN

9. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

11. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

12. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at DET

13. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team at DAL

14. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

15. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

16. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

17. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. CAR

18. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYG

19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF

20. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

21. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

22. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at NE

23. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at GB

24. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders at ATL

25. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at MIN

26. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at DET

27. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

28. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans at IND

29. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

30. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at CIN

31. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions vs. HOU

32. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE

33. Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

34. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

35. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. MIA

36. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

37. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

38. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYG

39. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. NO

40. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

41. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at CIN

42. Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers at MIN

43. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

44. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

45. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. ARI

46. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

47. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

48. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

49. Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns at JAX

50. Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams vs. SF