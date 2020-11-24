Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving week is here and that means the 2020 fantasy football regular season is winding down. No NFL teams have a bye in Week 12, so everyone's lineup is close to full strength for healthy players.

Because of that, you don't need to search for bye week replacements on this week's waiver wire. But don't get complacent. You should still target players who can help your team if you have players with Week 13 byes or want a breakout star to help you make the playoffs.

Scan your waiver wire for players from the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills who may have been dropped after they had Week 11 byes.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards are among my favorite waiver wire targets for Week 12.

I have added more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 12:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Kirk Cousins ; RB | Gus Edwards, James White, J.K. Dobbins; WR | Michael Pittman Jr., Corey Davis; TE | Robert Tonyan; D/ST | Packers; K | Mason Crosby

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Andy Dalton, P.J. Walker; RB | Carlos Hyde, Tony Pollard; WR | Sammy Watkins, Breshad Perriman; TE | Chris Herndon; D/ST | Giants

TOP DROPS

QB | Joe Burrow; RB | Mark Ingram, Jerick McKinnon; WR | Jarvis Landry; TE | Greg Olsen

QUARTERBACK

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings is a must-add if your team is weak at the quarterback position. Cousins has one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and has thrown at least two touchdown passes in five of his last six games.

He also just had one of his best games of the season, with 314 yards and three scores in a Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Cousins should post more solid fantasy football performances in upcoming matchups against the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars over the final two weeks of the season, for most leagues.

RUNNING BACK

Some fantasy football team owners might have grown impatient with the Baltimore Ravens running back situation and released J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram or Gus Edwards due to their inconsistent workloads.

Dobbins finally earned the bulk of the work in Week 11, with 15 carries in a loss to the Tennessee Titans. Ingram and Edwards combined for just five touches in the loss. While Dobbins is the obvious long-term waiver wire addition, you should snag Gus Edwards this week.

Edwards is set up to be the Ravens primary running back in Week 12 after Dobbins and Ingram both tested positive for COVID-19.

Edwards has a tough matchup on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but should provide RB2 or flex value.

I also see the trend of an increased workload for Dobbins continuing down the stretch. You should still pick him up if he is available in your league. He could be a league-winner if he flourishes during the fantasy football playoffs.

WIDE RECEIVER

Indianapolis Colts rookie Michael Pittman Jr. continues to see more looks from quarterback Philip Rivers. The wide receiver scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 11 after he had over 100 yards in Week 10.

I expect Pittman to continue to see a healthy target share for the next few weeks. He could help your fantasy football squad make the playoffs if you need help at the wide receiver position. He can be used as a low end WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

TIGHT END

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan had a hot start to the season, with five touchdowns in his first three games, but he might have been dropped in your league after he didn't score for five consecutive games.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked Tonyan's way early and often in Week 11, when Tonyan had five catches for 44 yards and a score.

Tonyan is worth a waiver-wire addition for Week 12 if you are in a league that requires starting the position. He will be a Top 10 option for me when he takes on the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisc.