Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores (pictured at practice) said he expects rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to remain confidence after he was benched on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Carlos Goldman/Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (pictured at practice) on Sunday, but said the rookie will remain the team's starter for Week 12. Photo courtesy of Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said it's "very clear" that the Miami Dolphins are Tua Tagovailoa's team and there is no controversy about who the starter is, even after the rookie was benched Sunday.

Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown before he was replaced by Fitzpatrick in the fourth quarter of Miami's 20-13 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Fitzpatrick nearly rallied the Dolphins to tie the score after he entered the game, but threw an interception in the red zone with 1:10 remaining.

"When I was in, we couldn't really get things going and coach [Brian Flores] felt like it was the best decision to put 'Fitz' in to give us a spark," Tagovailoa told reporters.

"When I heard that -- it was really [about] what's best for the team. If we were to win with 'Fitz' in there, the locker room would be a lot different and everyone would be a lot happier. It just sucks to lose."

Tagovailoa -- the No. 5 overall pick from Alabama in April's NFL Draft -- made his NFL debut a month ago and his first start for Miami on Nov. 1, a 28-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Fitzpatrick started the Dolphins' first six games this season before he was benched.

"We talked about it on the sideline," Fitzpatrick said when asked if he advised Tagovailoa how to handle the swap. "We talked about it in the locker room. I think it's probably a conversation that's over with now."

Flores said after the game the Dolphins won't make a change to the quarterback depth chart, which lists Tagovailoa as the starter. He also said he's not concerned about Tagovailoa's confidence.

"He's a confident kid," Flores said. "I think he's dealt with a lot of adversity. He's a confident kid and I think he's fine."

"Tua has done a nice job, so it's about putting it behind you and moving onto the next one," Fitzpatrick said. "I know that he'll do a good job of that, so there's no controversy.

"This is his team. He's going to lead this team and continue to lead the team and we've just all kind of got to pull him in the right direction and get everybody continuing to get better."

The Dolphins (6-4) next hit the road to face the New York Jets at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.