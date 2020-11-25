Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis and Ezekiel Elliott top my Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Derrick Henry, Chris Carson, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs and Kareem Hunt round out my Top 10 options for Week 12. Antonio Gibson, Jonathan Taylor and Giovani Bernard also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. No teams have Week 12 byes, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for your running backs.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 12 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Nick Chubb has returned to fantasy football lineups as an elite running back option after his injury absence. The Cleveland Browns playmaker has posted at least 100 rushing yards in four of his last five appearances. He has back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards since he return to the Browns lineup.

Chubb is my top option for Week 12 as he heads into a matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Dalvin Cook has been the MVP of fantasy football so far this season. Cook leads all non-quarterbacks in fantasy points. He is my No. 2 running back for Week 12 due to a great matchup.

The Minnesota Vikings face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Never take Cook out of your lineup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson can be used as an RB1 this week if you are in a league with at least 12 teams. Gibson is my No. 11 option.

Washington battles the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing yards and are tied for allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Gibson should post at least 100 yards from scrimmage in this matchup.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is my No. 14 option. Gurley can be plugged into your RB1 or RB2 slot this week as he faces a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

I expect Gurley to run for at least 80 yards and score a touchdown in this Week 12 matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is my No. 19 running back for Week 12. Taylor has been very inconsistent so far in 2020, but had 114 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches last week.

I expect the Colts to keep feeding the rookie. He should have another productive performance on Sunday when he faces a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Start Taylor at the RB2 or flex spot.

Giovani Bernard lands at No. 21 in my rankings and can be plugged into your RB2 or flex spot for Week 12. Bernard struggled to get going in Week 11, but should bounce back this week when he faces a New York Giants defense that is tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The Giants have also struggled to defend pass-catching running backs and have allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position. I expect Bernard to gain at least 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 12.

Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at JAX

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. CAR

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at DEN

4. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at MIN

5. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at IND

7. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at ATL

10. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at JAX

11. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team at DAL

12. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE

14. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. LV

15. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

16. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

17. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

18. Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

19. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

20. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at NE

21. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYG

22. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

23. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. ARI

24. Duke Johnson, Houston Texans at DET

25. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants at CIN

26. Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

27. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. NO

28. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

29. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

30. Adrian Peterson, Detroit Lions vs. HOU