Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis and Derrick Henry top my Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Chris Carson, Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs, Kareem Hunt and Miles Sanders round out my Top 10 options for Week 12. Jonathan Taylor and Giovani Bernard also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule and player availability. No teams have Week 12 byes, so you should have more options when it comes to finding good defensive matchups for your running backs.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 12 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Nick Chubb has returned to fantasy football lineups as an elite running back option after his injury absence. The Cleveland Browns playmaker has posted at least 100 rushing yards in four of his last five appearances. He has back-to-back games with at least 100 rushing yards since he return to the Browns lineup.

Chubb is my top option for Week 12 as he heads into a matchup against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Dalvin Cook has been the MVP of fantasy football so far this season. Cook leads all non-quarterbacks in fantasy points. He is my No. 2 running back for Week 12 due to a great matchup.

The Minnesota Vikings face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Never take Cook out of your lineup.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is my No. 14 option. Gurley can be plugged into your RB1 or RB2 slot this week as he faces a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

I expect Gurley to run for at least 80 yards and score a touchdown in this Week 12 matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is my No. 17 running back for Week 12. Taylor has been very inconsistent so far in 2020, but had 114 yards from scrimmage on 26 touches last week.

I expect the Colts to keep feeding the rookie. He should have another productive performance on Sunday when he faces a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Start Taylor at the RB2 or flex spot.

Giovani Bernard lands at No. 19 in my rankings and can be plugged into your RB2 or flex spot for Week 12. Bernard struggled to get going in Week 11, but should bounce back this week when he faces a New York Giants defense that is tied for allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The Giants have also struggled to defend pass-catching running backs and have allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position. I expect Bernard to gain at least 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 12.

Week 12 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at JAX

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. CAR

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at DEN

4. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers at MIN

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at IND

6. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks at PHI

7. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. CHI

8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at ATL

9. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at JAX

10. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. SEA

11. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE

12. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

13. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs at TB

14. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. LV

15. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers at LAR

16. Salvon Ahmed, Miami Dolphins at NYJ

17. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

18. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at NE

19. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NYG

20. Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. ARI

21. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC

22. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at GB

23. Wayne Gallman, New York Giants at CIN

24. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

25. Kalen Ballage, Los Angeles Chargers at BUF

26. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. NO

27. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. LAC

28. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals at NE

29. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN

30. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints at DEN