Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots in a rare interdivisional trade, the team announced Tuesday.

The Dolphins acquired a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for Ford, according to the team. It marks the first trade between the Dolphins and Patriots since Miami sent former Pro Bowl receiver Wes Welker to New England in March 2007 for second- and seventh-round picks.

Ford has been the Dolphins' starting slot receiver for most of the season and a favorite target of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was recently benched in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa. Ford has 18 receptions for 184 yards this season.

Ford, a 2017 seventh-round draft pick, will give the Patriots needed depth at the wideout position. Patriots standout receiver Julian Edelman is on injured reserve and N'Keal Harry missed Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills because of a concussion.

The Dolphins also made another deal before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, acquiring running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs for a swap of conditional draft picks between the clubs. Miami sent a 2021 conditional sixth-round choice to the Chiefs in exchange for Washington and a 2021 conditional seventh-rounder.