Nov. 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers agreed to trade veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Monday.

The Saints acquired Alexander from the 49ers in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft pick.

"Kwon's time with our team might not have been long but it was very impactful," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement Monday. "A tremendous teammate, his non-stop motor, ferocious play and selfless nature helped establish a standard for our locker room that will carry on.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I want to wish Kwon all the best and thank him for all of his contributions to our team."

Both Alonso and Alexander are on the mend from injuries. Alexander has missed the past three weeks because of a high ankle sprain, but he returned to practice last week.

Meanwhile, Alonso has yet to play this season after suffering a torn ACL in January. He also returned to practice last month.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Alexander in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of LSU. He spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 before joining the 49ers in free agency prior to the 2019 campaign.

In five games this season, the 26-year-old Alexander has notched 30 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. He has 444 tackles, 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and seven interceptions in 59 career games between the Bucs and Niners.

Alonso, a 2013 second-round draft pick, has now been traded four times in his eight-year career. He previously spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.