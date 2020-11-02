Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks veteran defensive end Damontre' Moore has been suspended six games for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks' active roster on Dec. 14 -- the day after their Week 14 matchup against the New York Jets -- meaning the earliest he could return to Seattle's lineup would be Week 15 against the Washington Football Team.

In seven games this season, the 28-year-old Moore has recorded eight total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. He has averaged about 24 defensive snaps per game and also played extensively on special teams in his second stint with the Seahawks, who signed him to a minimum-salary contract in September. He also played for Seattle in 2016.

Moore previously was suspended for the first two games of the 2017 campaign, when he was playing for the Dallas Cowboys, for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. He also has spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Raiders over his eight-year NFL career.

In 63 career games, Moore has notched 96 total tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Seahawks (6-1) are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday.