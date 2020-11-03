Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Stefon Diggs, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and D.K. Metcalf top my Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Allen Robinson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, Mike Evans and Tyreek Hill round out my Top 10 options for Week 9. Chase Claypool, Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy also are among my favorite starts this week.

You should target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 9 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 9 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Stefon Diggs has gone two consecutive games without a touchdown catch, but had 92 yards on six receptions in Week 8. I expect a huge performance from Diggs in Week 9, when the Buffalo Bills host a Seattle Seahawks team that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Diggs is my top option for Week 9.

DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals had a Week 8 bye and should be very prepared to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Hopkins had his fourth game this season with at least 100 yards in Week 7. He should reach that total again in Week 9 in a game I expect to be a blowout.

The Dolphins have allowed the ninth-most yards to wide receivers. Hopkins is my No. 2 option for Week 9.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson lands at No. 6 in my rankings and can be used as a WR1 for Week 9.

Robinson scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 8 and should have another productive Week 9 when he battles a Tennessee Titans team that has allowed the second-most catches and fifth-most yards to wide receivers.

Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a fantasy football star this season, but has had inconsistent production.

Claypool scored his seventh touchdown of the season in Week 8. He has a decent chance to return to the end zone in Week 9 when the Steelers face a Dallas Cowboys defense that is tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Claypool is my No. 13 option this week and should slide into your WR2 slot if you are in a league with at least 12 teams.

LONGSHOTS

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is a longshot fantasy football play for me this week due to his matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

I also expect the Cowboys to trail in this game, which means more opportunities for Cooper. Cooper is my No. 21 option and can be used as a WR2 or WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Denver Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy lands at No. 27 in my Week 9 rankings. Jeudy had a season-high 10 targets and made four catches for 73 yards in Week 8. He should continue to see a large number of targets down the stretch.

I expect Jeudy to post his first 100-yard game in Week 9, when the Broncos battle an Atlanta Falcons defense that is tied for allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Jeudy can be plugged in as a low-end WR3 for Week 9.

Week 9 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. MIA

3. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers at SF

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

5. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at BUF

6. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears at TEN

7. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. CHI

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CAR

11. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at BUF

12. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons vs. DEN

13. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers at DAL

14. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at JAX

15. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. NYG

16. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. MIA

17. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

18. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at WAS

19. Will Fuller, Houston Texans at JAX

20. D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars, vs. HOU

21. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. PIT

22. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at KC

23. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens at IND

24. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at ARI

25. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

26. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers at DAL

27. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at ATL

28. John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA

29. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

30. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers at KC

31. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CAR

32. Marvin Jones, Detroit Lions at MIN

33. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at DAL

34. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans vs. CHI

35. Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA

36. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. PIT

37. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

38. Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints at TB

39. Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

40. Marvin Hall, Detroit Lions at MIN

41. Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

42. Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

43. Golden Tate, New York Giants at WAS

44. Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

45. Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins at ARI

46. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at TEN

47. Jamison Crowder, New York Jets vs. NE

48. DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos at ATL

49. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers at SF

50. Sterling Shepard, New York Giants at WAS