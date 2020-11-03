Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Just a few weeks remain in the fantasy football regular season, which means making the right moves on the waiver wire is more important than ever.

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor are among my favorite waiver wire additions before Week 9's slate of NFL games. Lock could help guide your team to a Week 9 win, while Reagor is more of a long-term lottery ticket.

If your team has a great record, try to target players who might be able to help you win later in the season or in the playoffs. If your team is struggling, look for players who can help you win now.

You also should start to target players you can use as replacement starters during bye weeks down the road. Don't be afraid to play defense and pick up a player your opponent might need for your head-to-head matchup.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 9 byes.

I have added more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Drew Lock; RB | Nyheim Hines, DeeJay Dallas; WR | Jalen Reagor, Nelson Agholor; TE | Eric Ebron; D/ST | Houston Texans; K | Zane Gonzalez

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Damien Harris, La'Mical Perine; WR | Curtis Samuel, Marvin Hall; TE | Ross Dweley; D/ST | Arizona Cardinals

TOP DROPS

QB | Cam Newton; RB | Adrian Peterson, Carlos Hyde; WR | Rashard Higgins; TE | Richard Rodgers

QUARTERBACK

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock could be a sneaky play for your Week 9 lineup if your starting quarterback has a bye week. Lock threw for 248 yards and three touchdowns last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He should have another solid start on Sunday when the Broncos battle an Atlanta Falcons team that has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

RUNNING BACK

It isn't a great week on the waiver wire for running backs, but there are a few high-upside options. I would make a bid for Nyheim Hines or DeeJay Dallas for bench spots on your roster.

Dallas had 58 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 23 touches in Week 8 and could be in line for more work in Week 9 if Carlos Hyde or Chris Carson are limited or don't play. Dallas can be thrown in as a streamer if he ends up starting for the Seahawks in Week 9.

Hines erupted for 73 yards from scrimmage and two scores for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. He should continue to see work as a pass catcher even when Jonathan Taylor gets going. He is worth an addition to your roster if you are in a points-per-reception league.

WIDE RECEIVER

The Philadelphia Eagles have been in desperate need for healthy pass catchers this season and rookie Jalen Reagor appears to be trending up.

Reagor had three catches for 16 yards and his first career touchdown in Week 8. I expect the TCU product to see more looks when the Eagles return from their Week 9 bye and face the New York Giants in Week 10. Grab Reagor for your bench before he heats up. He could pay off down the stretch and prove to be an explosive playmaker.

TIGHT END

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron might have been dropped in your league before his matchup in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. Ebron had struggled to post great fantasy football statistics in the three weeks before he had four catches for 48 yards and a score against the Ravens.

I think he is worth a waiver wire addition if you are in a league that requires starting tight ends. He should be a borderline TE1 in leagues with at least 12 teams when he has a good matchup.