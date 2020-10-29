Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Derek Carr, Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski and Jonnu Smith lead my Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Richard Rodgers, Jared Cook and Hayden Hurst round out my Top 10 options at the position. Harrison Bryant and Dalton Schultz are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Monitor the status for each of your player's games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 8 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has scored in two consecutive games entering a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Waller able to secure at least eight catches for 100 yards. He is my No. 1 tight end for Week 8.

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith lands at No. 5 in my rankings. Smith has five scores this season, but hasn't found the end zone since Oct. 13.

I expect Smith to score in Week 8 when the Titans battle a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Richard Rodgers of the Philadelphia Eagles is my No. 8 tight end for Week 8. Rodgers had a season-high 85 yards on six catches in Week 7. This week, the Eagles host a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

I also expect this game to be a shootout. Rodgers should secure at least five catches for 70 yards and has a chance to score. He is a great bye week replacement or streamer for Week 8.

Noah Fant and the Denver Broncos battle the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. The Chargers have allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Fant is my No. 11 option for the week. The Broncos tight end has averaged nearly eight targets per game over his last three appearances. I expect fan to have at least six catches for 50 yards and a score in this matchup.

LONGSHOTS

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant appears to be in line for some more targets after the team lost star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending injury. Bryant had five catches for 56 yards and two scores in Week 7.

He is my No. 12 tight end this week as he heads into a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Start Bryant if you are in a league that requires starting a tight end and has at least 12 teams.

Dalton Schultz is another fringe tight end play for Week 8. The Dallas Cowboys playmaker is my No. 18 option for the week and should only be started if you are desperate at the position.

Schultz had nine total targets in the last two weeks. He should get at least six looks in Week 8 when the Cowboys battle a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Week 8 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

4. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

5. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans at CIN

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT

8. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at CHI

10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

11. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

12. Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns vs. LV

13. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. IND

14. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears vs. NO

15. Evan Engram, New York Giants vs. TB

16. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

17. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. LAR

18. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

19. Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

20. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN