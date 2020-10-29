Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew has been dealing with several injuries to his throwing thumb over the past few weeks.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Minshew has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. According to ESPN, he has experienced discomfort in his thumb since the Jaguars' game against the Houston Texans on Oct. 11.

Minshew didn't inform the team about the pain until after the Jaguars' last matchup -- a 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week -- which led to a postgame X-ray. It remains unclear whether he will be able to play when Jacksonville returns from its bye week to host the Texans on Nov. 8.

Minshew has completed 65.9% of his passes for 1,855 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has lost three fumbles, tied for the second most among all quarterbacks.

The Jaguars' current backup signal-caller is veteran Mike Glennon. Jacksonville also has Jake Luton -- a sixth-round rookie -- on its roster.

The Jaguars have limped to a 1-6 record this season and sit at the bottom of the AFC South.