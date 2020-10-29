Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Head coach Bruce Arians said veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown "looked fantastic" in his first workout session for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers signed the four-time All-Pro on Tuesday after he spent the first seven weeks of the season under suspension from the NFL for violations of the league's personal conduct policy.
He has one week remaining on the suspension, but was allowed to work out with the team's strength and conditioning staff.
Brown is not yet allowed to practice with the team, but can participate in meetings. He also was required to test negative for COVID-19 for six consecutive days before he was allowed to enter the team facility.
Arians said Brown is in "great shape" and should be "ready to go next week."
When healthy, the Buccaneers offense provides veteran quarterback Tom Brady with a well-stocked arsenal of pass catchers. Brown will play alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver. The Buccaneers also have Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate at tight end and running backs Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette on their roster.
Godwin will miss the team's Week 8 game against the New York Giants due to a broken finger. Arians said he is optimistic the wide receiver can return in Week 9. The Buccaneers coach referred to Brown as an "insurance policy" when asked about Godwin's timeline for a return.
"He wants to play," Arians said of Brown. "If you want to play, you've got to do it."
Arians said he told Brown that he should "go to football practice, go to work, come home and go back to work" in their conversation on Wednesday.
"He's all in," Arians said. "I don't think we'll have any problems with those things."
Brown, 32, had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in one game with Brady and the New England Patriots during the 2019 season. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-high 15 touchdowns in 15 games in 2018.
Brown's 86 receiving yards per game rank fourth in NFL history.
The Buccaneers (5-2) face the Giants (1-6) at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
This week in the National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (L) is stopped by Washington's Landon Collins during their game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday, where the Cowboys lost
to Washington 25-3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Antonio Gibson (C) celebrates a touchdown. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Washington's Logan Thomas makes a 15-yard touchdown reception. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
A security officer stands in front of fan cutouts. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (L) checks on injured Washington's Morgan Moses. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr (C) charges towards the end zone while chased by New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones (R) on a 16-yard touchdown carry at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Sunday, where the 49ers won
33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The Patriots' Cam Newton (C) throws a pass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates after teammate Jeff Wilson Jr. (not pictured) scored on a three-yard carry. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Garoppolo (L) is pulled down by the Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, October 25, 2020. The 49ers defeated the Patriots 33-6. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo
Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (C) runs the ball against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, where the Bills won 18-10. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Tyler Bass (C) attempts a field goal kick. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New York Jets' Sam Darnold (R) hands off to Frank Gore. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Allen warms up before the game against the Jets. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (R) defends the Jets' Denzel Mims. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
New Orleans Saints' Latavius Murray (C) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defenders at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, where the Saints won 27-24. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo
The Saints' Marquez Callaway (R) catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Alvin Kamara (R) runs past the Panthers' cornerback Troy Pride. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo
The Saints' Tre'Quan Smith catches a pass. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI. | License Photo